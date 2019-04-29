1st Sky Running Championship held

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Sky Running Association along with Foreshore Athletes organised the first Sky Running Championship from Gandtal, Harwan to Paragliding Point and finished at Astanmarg.

This is the first time such championship was organised at high altitude in open category.

The race was flagged off by Director Industries and Commerce, Mahmood Ahmad Shah. Various athletes from prominent clubs including Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Biking Association, Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club, Jammu and Kashmir Adventure Sports Club, Foreshore Athletes participated in the championship.

Umar Farooq got the first position while as Manan Wani and Muzamil Hussain finished second and third respectively. Mahmood Ahmad Shah was the chief guest on the valedictory function and distributed prizes among the position holders.

The winners of the championship will be promoted to participate in the National and International sky running events in the future.