About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

1st phase randomization of polling staff done at Udhampur

Published at September 26, 2018 12:24 AM 0Comment(s)270views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Sep 25:

 The first phase randomization of polling staff for Urban Local Body Elections was done in Udhampur on Tuesday.
According to an official, Election Commission of India has devised special software for the randomization of polling staff.
Randomization of staff for 68 polling stations of the district was done with sufficient numbers in reserves, the official said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhadeve, District Information Officer, Er.Sajad Bashir Somberia, Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal, Election NT Mohammad Ali Mughal were also present on the occasion, the official added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top