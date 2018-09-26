1st phase randomization of polling staff done at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 25:
The first phase randomization of polling staff for Urban Local Body Elections was done in Udhampur on Tuesday.
According to an official, Election Commission of India has devised special software for the randomization of polling staff.
Randomization of staff for 68 polling stations of the district was done with sufficient numbers in reserves, the official said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhadeve, District Information Officer, Er.Sajad Bashir Somberia, Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal, Election NT Mohammad Ali Mughal were also present on the occasion, the official added.