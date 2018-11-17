1st phase amid tight security today

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 16:
Amid threat from militants and tightened security measures, the first phase of panchayat elections would be held on Saturday.
Senior police officials said foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of first phase of panchayat polls tomorrow.
They said contingents of forces would be deployed at polling stations while contingency plans have been put in place in all areas, where polling would be held tomorrow, to deal with any situation.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Inspector General CRPF, Zulfikar Hassan said there were apprehensions that militants could try to disturb the poll process.
“The effective security arrangements are in place and vigil has been heightened across the state. We hope of peaceful conduct of polls,” he said.
The conduct of panchayat elections has been described as “big challenge” by security officials.
“There is a challenge. Panchayat elections are taking place in vast areas and more people are involved in it than ULB elections,” IG CRPF said.
Besides, police, CRPF and army stationed in Valley, over 400 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Kashmir for smooth conduct of the panchayat polls.
To deal with militant threats, forces have been conducting frisking at many locations on highways and other major locations to check militant movement.
Sources said in view of factors linked to militancy and law and order issues, forces will be taking extra caution to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.
“All arrangements have been put in place for smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls. The polling staff has been deputed to respective polling stations,” they said.
Official said 427 candidates are in fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards for first phase of Panchayat polls.
They said polling would be held in six districts of Valley including Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir, Budgam, Ganderbal and Srinagar in central Kashmir, two districts of Ladakh, Leh and Kargil.
In Jammu region, panchayat polls would be held in first phase in seven districts including Doda, Kathua, Kishtiwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Udhampur.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have asked people to stay away from the polls and called for shutdown tomorrow.
The last Panchayat elections in the State were held in 2011 and there was record 80 percent voter turnout.
