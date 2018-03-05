1st and 2nd phase of Lonestar FC selection trials for I-League conclude

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Despite inclement weather, Lonestar Kashmir Football Club (LSKFC) continued the process of selection trials on Saturday and Sunday respectively which concludedon Sunday at TRC Ground Srinagar.
The trials were held to induct players in LSKFC for the upcoming second Division I-League 2017-18 likely to be held from 20th March 2018.
More than 100 participants took part in trials during three days, out of which 42 probables were shortlisted among which 22 footballers are from Jammu and Kashmir while as 20 players got shortlisted from other states.
To get inducted in team, the 42 probables will go through two more phases of selection trials after training sessions which will be held from next week.
Meanwhile, the aspirants who could not attend trials on Saturday were provided with an equal opportunity to take part in first round of trials on Sunday as well.
The trials were conducted under the selection committee comprising International Footballer and Chief Selector, Mohammad Shafi Nari, Ex-Director General of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Nazir Ahmad Khan, District Football Association Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, J&K Forest team Coach, Showkat Masoodi and District Football Association Baramulla Coach, Toufeeq Ahmad Lone and Official Physio, Dr. Amir Hussain Shah besides the members of LSKFC which includes Managing Director, Fahd Khan and General Manager, Naseem - Ul - Gani.
Ex-DG YSS, Nazir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that they had to select highly capable players who have all India level playing capability to induct them for I-League team.
“The players inducted in LSKFC has to compete with highly professional teams in I-League and our endeavour has always been to prepare players for high level competitions,” he said
He further said that the main goal of LSKFC is to explore and furnish football talent within the state. “We have good football talent here (J&K) from sub-junior to senior level. Our club stands for local talent first so as to show to the whole country about the talent we have in our state,” he adds.
He further said, “I’m happy that the seeds we have sown are not only grown but they show positive results together and what all they need is such opportunities and exposure which can improve their overall performance.”
Meanwhile, talking to Rising Kashmir, Chairman of the LSKFC, Iftikhar Ahmad Lone said that the mission of LSKFC has always remained to provide platform to the talented youth of J&K who can make it big in future with their capabilities and make J&K proud.
“Most of the players from Lonestar were provided with government jobs and many others are working professional and renowned football clubs of India. Our aim is not only to hunt talent but also to secure their future as well,” he said.
He further added that from past 4 years Lonestar has been playing in second Division I-league.
“In our first season of I-League, we gave tough competition to highly professional clubs and seized the berth for runner-ups. This time we don’t want to leave any stone unturned to crunch winners’ trophy,” he expressed.
Adding that it is praiseworthy and wonderful that Rising Kashmir lend their support and came forward to provide media support to Lonestar.
Managing Director of LSKFC, Fahd Khan said that the whole process was fair and transparent and probables were selected on merit.
“It would’ve not have been fair if we were in the selection penal as our own players from LSKFC were participating in trials. To keep it transparent, a selection committee was formed to select probables on the basis of real talent rather than favouritism,” he said
One of the player Bashyanng Kachru, who came all the way from Mumbai to attend trials said, “It feels really great to represent one of the best football clubs of Kashmir in I-League and I’ve never come to Kashmir before. I’ve been appreciated and treated very well by this club besides that people here are very hospitable.”
Similarly, many players from various states expressed their joy and said, “There were tough competition in trials and trials were completely fair. It is proud moment for all of us to represent J&K in I-League. We will improve our game and believe we will come up with winners’ trophy,” they expressed.
Due to overwhelming response from participants the schedule of trials were extended earlier.
Meanwhile, General Manager of the team, Naseem-Ul-Gani said that they got overwhelming response from participants that had forced to extend their schedule from two to three days in order to provide equal and fair chance to every participant.
“In these trials, we gave preference to young footballers so as to provide them opportunity to play with professional clubs of India. We hope that the selected players will bring positive results,” he said.
He further said that Jammu and Kashmir Football Association and J&K State Sports Council had always remained supportive and co-operative from the very beginning.
Moreover, the event was organized by Lonestar Kashmir Football Club under the aegis of JKFA. The event was sponsored by Zaffron water drinks while as Rising Kashmir is its media partner.
