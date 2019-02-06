19th All India Police Band competition declared open

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 05:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Tuesday declared open 19th All India Police Band Competition 2018 being organized by J&K Police here.
As per an official, DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, ADGP Law & Order, Security Muneer Khan, ADGP Armed Arun Choudhary, IGP Jammu M K Sinha, retired senior police officers, senior police, army and officers from civil administration were present on the occasion.
23 teams comprising Central Armed Police Force and State Police across the country are participating in the national level event from February 5 – 9, 2019.
The Advisor also took salute of the marching contingents (Band Teams) playing different tunes during the opening ceremony of the competition.
Addressing the participants, the Advisor said that it not only boosts the morale of the forces but also removes fatigue and pump in energy among cops and officers.
He said that bands hold tremendous importance for forces and expressed hope that the people would enjoy the performances of these teams throughout the competition days.
Kumar further said that such events generate a spirit of healthy competition among the teams and also provides an opportunity to them to exchange their culture with others, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, DGP J&K Dilbag Singh thanked the Advisor for his continued patronage.
He said that 7 teams of Central Armed Police Force and 16 teams from different State Police are taking part in the 19th All India Police Band Competition 2018 being organized by J&K Police for second time.
He also thanked All India Police Sports Control Board for once again giving them chance to host this prestigious national level event in the state.