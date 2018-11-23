About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

1992 can be repeated in Ayodhya: BJP MLA

Published at November 23, 2018 07:37 PM 0Comment(s)192views


1992 can be repeated in Ayodhya: BJP MLA

Agencies

Ballia (UP), Nov 23:

 Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh has warned that 1992 could be repeated in Ayodhya, if required, during a "Dharam Sabha" to be held November 25.
Taking part in a rally to mobilise people for the event, the BJP lawmaker told reporters Thursday that 5,000 people from his constituency, Bariya, would travel to participate in the "Dharam Sabha" where the issue of Ram temple's construction would be taken up by saffron outfits.
He said "law and order is not an issue as far as Lord Ram is concerned...He will take care of it".
Singh said if the need arose, they would take the law into their hands for the temple's construction, like it was done in 1992 for the demolition of Babri mosque.
The legislator asserted that Ram temple would be constructed under the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top