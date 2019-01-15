1989 riots: Sikh bodies demand publication of Ansari Commission report

‘Constitute of SIT to probe all Sikh killings in J&K since 1984’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Several Sikh Organistions on Monday urged the government of India to make the Ansari Commission report on 1989 anti-Sikh riots public.
“It has been three decades, but the Ansari Commission report, which was constituted to probe the anti-Sikh riots of 1989 in Jammu, has not been published in which fourteen innocent Sikhs were killed, several injured and property worth crores damaged in arson during the riots,” several Sikh leaders said in a statement.
The leaders included Balvinder Singh,president Sikh Progressive Front, S. Surinder S Wazir, Gen Secretary, S. S Sharanjit Singh,Joint Sec along with S. Harmohinder Singh, President Displaced Kashmiri Sikh Conference, S T. P Singh President Kashmir Sikh Society, S Manjit Singh Social Activist, DR Harbans Singh President Public Social Welfare Assoiciation Baramullah, S. Gagandeep Singh & S. Sukhpreet Singh of JK Sikh Professionals and others.
As per the statement, they were addressing a press conference jointly here. “Even after the lapse of three decades, the community has been kept in dark over the findings of Ansari Commission Report. We want it to be published soon,” they demanded
Balvinder Singh said that he had gone through the report which contained adverse findings against the then government as well as some senior police officials. “ It (report) also nominated some organisations which were responsible for the anti-Sikh Riots of 1989, so the government is shying away in publishing its report and making compliance of its recommendations for the reasons best known to those at the helm of affairs.”
While expressing solidarity with the families of those who were killed during the riots on this day thirty years ago, they said that despite the registration of 61 FIRs in different Police Stations of Jammu, it “is unfortunate that till date not a single person has been arrested or prosecuted, despite the identification of some of the killers by various persons as has been stated in their sworn in affidavits before the Ansari Commission”.
They further said that state government, “instead of making compliance of Ansari Commission Report released only RS. 1.00 Lakh to the NOKs of the deceased person which is a meagre amount to be paid for the loss of human life”.
“State also released only 5 to 10% of the loss suffered as a result of looting , destruction and damaged made to 209 shops/khokas and burning of 120 vehicles both in Jammu and Udhampur. Even the loss assessed by concerned authorities has not been paid till date which is a great injustice to the Sikh Community.”
They said that said that there was a great resentment among the community members over the attitude of the successive governments and demanded that Special Investigative Team (SIT) be constituted in the State to probe all the Sikh killings where 17 persons were brutally killed in 1984 in Talwara, 14 persons who were killed in 13th January 1989 in Jammu, 35 persons were massacred in 2000 in Chatti Singhpora during the visit of American President Bill Clinton and killing of seven youths in Mehjoor Nagar Kashmir in 2001 and pay adequate compensation to the victims especially to those of 1989 anti Sikh Riots that took place in Jammu thirty years ago.
They also condemned the killing of S, Sianjeet Singh brother of recently elected Sarpanch in Tral and also sought probe for the said killing. “Justice has not been done with the families of those massacred in the anti Sikh riots of 1989, so we urge upon the present Govt in Delhi to release additional Compensation for those killed in 1989 and also pay 100% loss of their properties damaged and other immoveable assets both in Jammu and Udhampur as has been recommended by the Justice (retd) M.R.A Ansari who headed the one man Ansari Commission.”