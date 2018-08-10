198 cases registered against 319 juveniles in JK: GoI

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Aug 09:
A total of 198 cases are currently registered against 319 juveniles in the State, Government of India (GoI) said Thursday.
“As per the data furnished by the State of Jammu Kashmir for the annual report ‘Crime in India’ to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), a total of 198 cases were registered against juveniles in J&K in which 319 juveniles were apprehended during 2016,” Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi said in a written reply to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Rajya Sabha member, Nazir Ahmad Laway.
She said 76 cases against juveniles were pending disposal at the end of year 2016 in various courts of the State.
Gandhi said as per the data furnished by Jammu Kashmir to NCRB for the report ‘Prison Statistics India’, no under trial is reported in the age group of 16-18 years as on December 31, 2016.
She said there were six observation homes, 334 special homes; two observation cum special homes and 110 safety places for juveniles in the State.
Gandhi said J&K government had enacted Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013 (JJ Act, 2013) for delivering justice to the juveniles.
“Individual below 18 years of age are treated as children for the purpose of this act. Special care and protection has been provided for the children in conflict with law under the said Act,” she said.
Gandhi said under section 9 of the JJ Act, 2013, of Jammu Kashmir, the government may establish and maintain either by itself or under an agreement with voluntary organisations observation homes in every district or a group of districts or each division of the State for the temporary reception of any juvenile in conflict with law during the pendency of any inquiry regarding them under the act.
She said as per section 10 (1), the government may establish and maintain either by itself or under an agreement with voluntary organisations special homes in every district or a group of districts or each division of the State for reception and rehabilitation of juvenile in conflict with law under the act.