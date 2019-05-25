197 sitting MPs retain seats in 2019 LS polls

May 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A total of 197 sitting MPs, including 27 women parliamentarians, from the 2014 LokSabha polls have managed to retain their seats this general election.

KirenRijiju, JualOram, Raja Mohan Singh, NitinGadkari and Babul Supriyo are among over 145 sitting BJP MPs from across the country who have retained their seats.

Bihar saw 12 BJP MPs successfully retesting their fate, while Congress' Supaual MP lost. The Congress had also fielded former BJP MP from Patna Sahib, ShatrughanSinha, but he could not retain the seat.

Two sitting MPs were nominated by the JD(U), while three were fielded by LJP. All five of them won. Three RJD MPs were also renominated from the state, but had to face defeat.

Five sitting MPs retained their constituencies with record margins in the national capital.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had renominated nine of its MPs, but could retain only two of the seats, including Vijaywada and Guntur. The YSR Congress party retained the Kadapa and Rajampet seats in the state.

Assam saw two sitting MPs each from the BJP and Congress in the fray. While the BJP duo won, the Congress ones lost. The All India United Democratic Front retained its Dhubri seat.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had renominated sitting MP Mohammed Faizal P P from Lakshadweep and secured the seat in 2019 as well.

The CPI(M) had renominated its MPs from two seats in Tripura, but both of them lost to BJP.

The TelanganaRashtraSamiti (TRS) had renominated six of its MPs in Telangana, but could only retain two, while four of them lost to BJP.

The AIADMK had reposed its faith in seven sitting MPs in Tamil Nadu, but did not wrest a single seat among them. BJP's decision to renominate its Kanyakumari MP also did not yield result despite the Modi wave.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress had fielded 23 of its sitting MPs of which nine could not retain their constituencies. BJP had renominated its lone MP from the state, Babul Supriyo, who emerged victorious.

BJP fielded 16 sitting MPs in Rajasthan and all of them emerged victorious with comfortable margins. Similarly 14 of the 15 recontesting BJP MPs were successful in Maharashtra, while 15 of the Shiv Sena sitting MPs retained their seats.

In Punjab, Congress had fielded three sitting MPs who won and two were fielded by ShiromaniAkali Dal (SAD). While Prem Singh Chandumarja lost from Anandpur Sahib, HarsimratKaurBadal retained the Bathinda seat.

The AamAadmi Party's (AAP) only seat in the LokSabha elections came from Punjab where its sitting MP Bhagwant Mann retained the constituency.

While the BJD nominated four of its sitting MPs from Odisha, only two seats could be retained. The only BJP sitting MP from the state JualOram retained the Sundargarh seat.

Congress MP from Shillong, Vincent Pala also retained his seat.

From Goa, BJP had renominated both its sitting MPs. While ShripadYassoNaik retained the North Goa seat, NarendraKeshavSawaikar lost from South Goa seat.

The BJP had fielded 16 of its sitting MPs from Gujarat and all of them retained their respective constituencies.

Haryana saw five BJP MPs retaining their constituencies, while Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda could not retain the seat.

Two of the four sitting BJP MPs in Himachal Pradesh recontested from their constituencies and retained the Mandi and Hamirpur seats.

In Jammu, BJP had renominatedJugal Kishore who retained the seat. While Anantnag's sitting MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lost the election, NC's Farooq Abdullah retained the Srinagar seat.

The BJP had renominated eight of its sitting MPs in Jharkhand and seven of them were successful. The Jharkhand MuktiMorcha had fielded two of its sitting MPs, but only one of them won.

All eight sitting MPs from BJP who were renominated from Karntaka won, while seven MPs fielded by Congress lost in the state.

No sitting MP sought re-election from Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.