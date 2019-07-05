19.5 Lakh MT fresh fruit, 2 Lakh MT dry fruit produced in FY 2018-19

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K Skandan Thursday convened a meeting to review the functioning of the Agriculture, Horticulture Agro Industries, Sericulture and allied departments.

The meeting discussed various initiatives regarding improved functioning of Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

It also discussed various issues faced departments face with regards to the implementation of various schemes.

The Advisor was briefed regarding fresh fruits and dry fruits production. It was given out that fresh fruits production of apple, pear, apricot and other fruits were recorded 1956331 Metric Tonnes (MT) during the year 2018-19.

Similarly, the production of the dry fruits of Walnut, Almond and other dry fruits were recorded 205405 MT during the year 2018-19.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion were help on Mission for Integrated Development Of Horticulture (MIDH), Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP), Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Sub Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) schemes.

The state-sponsored schemes including the establishment of the model apricot village at Hardass Kargil, High-density plantation programme, fruit village at Sogam Kupwara/ Khag Budgam and almond nursery Zainapora Shopian, CAPEX schemes under implementation were also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Skandan stressed on the need for taking reformative measures to develop these sectors and also urged for exploring more possibilities of their expansion in the state.

He emphasized on bridging the gap between farmers and officers of the department and exhorted upon them to impart technical skills for improving their production.

The Advisor asked for holding regular awareness camps and training programmes to acquaint the farmers in far-off areas with modern techniques for emerging trends in organic farming, processing, marketing, and production aspects of different crops on scientific lines.

He emphasised on improving quality and production of horticulture crops to make the sector more vibrant, besides increasing the income of farmers. He said that the departments should come up with the proper plan about how to solve the problems faced by farmers at various stages of production which includes buying seed to marketing the harvest.

The Advisor stressed on creating proper coordination within the departments and SKUAST so that the benefits can be taken out of the researches made by the university. He also impressed on carrying out the proper documentation work of the departmental works and achievements.

Stressing on the empowerment of the farmers, Advisor Skandan asked for farmers to avail the benefits of government schemes. He urged the officers to implement the schemes in letter and spirit for the benefit of the farmers of the state.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Production, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Director of Agriculture, Director Horticulture, Director Command Area, Director Planning of Agriculture and Horticulture besides other concerned officers were present.