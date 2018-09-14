19-year-old gang-raped in Haryana, three accused on the run

Press Trust of IndiaChandigarh
A 19-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by some men at Kanina in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, police said.
Three accused were on the run, police said on Friday, two days after the girl, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town on her way back from a coaching centre.
Her mother said more than three youths were involved in her daughter’s gang rape. Her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident and the accused were still “roaming freely”.
“The government talks about Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, but is this the price one has to pay for getting our daughters educated? The accused are roaming freely but police have failed to nab them,” she told reporters in her village, which falls in the neighbouring Rewari district.
She said her daughter was abducted on Wednesday afternoon and raped at a secluded place near a tubewell. “Police have failed to take any action. We were made to run from pillar to post before our complaint was taken. The FIR was registered at 1 a.m. as police kept citing jurisdiction issues making us shuttle between Rewari and Kanina. All we want is justice.”
Zero FIR filed, say police
Mahendergarh Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said efforts were on to arrest the accused.“Three youths have been named in the zero FIR, which was transferred to us by the Rewari police on Thursday.”
A zero FIR can be filed in any police station and can be later transferred to the station concerned.
The accused youth, who are stated to be in the age group of 20-25 years, belong to the same village of the survivor, said Inspector Anirudh, SHO of the Kanina police station.
According to the FIR, the girl was kidnapped by the accused in a car. She was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.
The accused later in the day left her near a bus stop in Kanina.
An official of the women’s police station in Rewari said a ‘zero FIR’ was lodged on the complaint of the girl, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in an area under their jurisdiction.
“We got a medical examination of her conducted immediately. We dispatched the medical report to the Kanina police as they are handling the investigation,” Rewari SP Rajesh Duggal said on Friday.
She said as the victim’s village fell in Rewari district, they had first approached the Rewari police after which the “Zero FIR” was registered.