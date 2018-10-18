19 people killed in a shooting incident at a college in Crimea

RK Web NewsSrinagar
At least 19 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a shooting at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea. Russian investigators say, an 18-year-old student ran through the Kerch technical college, firing at fellow students before killing himself.
There are also reports of a blast caused by an unidentified explosive. The Investigative Committee said, most of the victims were teenagers. Six of the injured are in an extremely serious condition and eight in a serious condition.
Terming it a terrible tragedy, Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov has announced three days of mourning from today.Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, said the motive and possible versions for the tragedy were being carefully examined.
Russia had seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by many Western powers. The annexation marked the start of a conflict involving Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine that goes on to this day.