19 Kashmiri students outside JK expelled

• 7 students suspended at Quantum University, Dehradun
• 3 students arrested in Bengaluru from Spurthy College and Chinai College Bengaluru
• 1 girl rusticated from SGT University of Gurgaon, Delhi
• 2 students of SUS Engineering College Tangori Jharkhand suspended
• 4 female paramedical students of NIMS slapped with sedition charges after suspension at Jaipur
• 2 students of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University arrested from Solan, HP
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 19:
At least 19 Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir have been expelled from various colleges following the Fidayeen attack at Lethpora Pulwama in which 40 paramilitary CRPF men were killed.
Seven Kashmiri students of Quantum University in Roorkee area of Dehradun were suspended and directed to leave the campus by Tuesday evening.
The rustication order issued by the college authorities mentioned, “This is to inform that the students have been rusticated from the campus with immediate effect. They are hereby advised to leave the campus by today evening due to the involvement of destructive activities in presence of S O Bhagwanpur.”
The students of who suspension orders have been issued include Fahim Farooq Bhat, Aukib Reyaz Hurrah, Farhana Imtiyaz, Mohasub Ayoub, Arooj Younus Nasti, Salman Khan and Anisa Khaleel.
All of them were residing in hostels.
Nadeem, a cousin of one of the expelled students, said, “They were rusticated because of the social pressure of the area. We have asked them to reach safer places before anything unfortunate happens.”
Four Kashmiri female paramedical students of National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) Jaipur were slapped with sedition charges after being suspended by the college authorities.
Reports said four students of second-year in NIMS Talveen Manzoor, Iqra, Zohra Nazir and Uzma Nazir were suspended for posting a picture on WhatsApp in which they were allegedly celebrating the Fidayeen attack on CRPF personnel on February 14.
Uzma Nazir’s sister, Suraya said, “We are worried about our sister. The college authorities are telling us that the investigation of the issue is going on.”
She said her examination was scheduled from February 22 but they had told her not to appear in exams and return home soon after they were freed.
“We are not even able to talk to her as the college authorities have seized her mobile phone,” Suraya said.
Similarly, three Kashmiri students were arrested from two colleges of Bengaluru including Spurthy College and Chinai College.
These include Zakir Maqbool, Haris Manzoor and Gowhar Mushtaq.
Likewise, on Monday, SUS Engineering College Tangori Jalandhar suspended two Kashmiri students over their social media posts.
As per the suspension notice issued by the principal of the college, the two engineering students including Adnan Manzoor, a second-year student of computer engineering and Azhar Bashir, a third-year student of civil engineering were suspended.
The authorities at SGT University of Gurgaon, Delhi have also rusticated a Kashmiri girl student for her social media post over the Pulwama attack.
Reports said two Kashmiri students of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University were arrested from Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
“Pirzada Tawish Fayaz and Aakib Rasool of Jammu Kashmir were arrested Sunday night for their alleged involvement in ‘anti-national’ activities,” Himachal Pradesh Police spokesman and Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Khushhal Sharma said.