19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least 19 persons were injured during clashes with government forces near a gunfight site at Adkhara village South Kashmir's Shopian on Friday.

Witnesses said clashes broke out between youth and forces following the killing of three militants in the gunfight.

They said that youth threw stones on forces, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellet firing to quell the protestors.

An official at District Hospital Shopian said that 16 persons were brought to the hospital.

"Of them, three persons with pellet injuries in eyes were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment, " he said.

Another official at District Hospital Pulwama said that three injured persons were undergoing treatment in the hospital including one with a fire arm injury in foot.

Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)