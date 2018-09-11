19 health institutions found locked in Rajouri

Disciplinary action being initiated against erring staff, monitoring authorities: Admin
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 10:
District Administration Rajouri has decided to initiate action against staff of nineteen health institutions and their controlling authorities after these (Health institutions) were found locked during a surprise inspection.
As per a spokesperson of district administration, special teams constituted by District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, under the supervision of ADC, conducted inspection of various Health Institutions. He said separate teams inspected 120 institutions-16 PHCs, 7 CHCs/SDHs, 53 SCs, 02 MACs/UHU/ISM, 04 Offices including CMOs office, Tuberculosis, Dy. CMOs and ANMT School besides District Hospital Rajouri.
The teams found 19 SCs locked and the Administration ordered the Chief Medical Officer to submit a report and initiate strict disciplinary action against the posted staff as well as the monitoring authorities.
Meanwhile, the inspection teams found that out of 994 health staff in the local institutions, 758 were found present, 44 absent, 120 were on leave and 72 were on deputation.
The Administration has decided to seek explanation from CMO and BMOs whether they have followed the Leave Rules in sanctioning leave of such a large number of officials/employees.
The Deputy Commissioner said the surprise checking was to ensure punctuality and discipline to ensure best Health care facilities to public. He said that action shall also be initiated against the authorities who have sanctioned leave in an irrational and casual manner.