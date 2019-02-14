189 illegally hoarded cooking gas cylinders recovered: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
Police in its recent action has targeted the hoarders and black marketers for withholding the supply of essential items in the city.
Srinagar police on a credible input regarding the illegal dumping of cooking gas cylinders inside the residential premises of Gowhar Ali Sheikh son of Ali Mohd Sheikh resident of Hawal raided the spot. Officers from the local police unit under the supervision of SDPO Hazratbal recovered and seized 189 cooking gas cylinders from the residential premises.
Accordingly case FIR No. 06/2019 under section 3/7 EC Act R/W 23 Petroleum Act stands registered in Police Station Zadibal and investigation has been initiated.
Police will be acting tough against the hoarders and black marketers for creating imbalances in the market supplies. General public has appreciated police action.