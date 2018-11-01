1886 nominations filed for Sarpanch Halqas, 6763 for Panch Wards

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
For the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls, 1886 nominations have been filed for 547 Sarpanch Halqas and 6763 nominations for 4151 Panch wards across the State till the last date of filing of nominations on Tuesday. Voting and counting for Phase-I of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on November 17.
According to a spokesman of the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, in Kashmir division, 713 nominations have been filed for 259 Sarpanch Halqas and 2383 nominations for 2021 Panch wards while in Jammu division, 1173 nominations have been filed for 288 Sarpanch Halqas and 4380 nominations for 2130 Panch Wards going to polls in Phase-I.
He said last date for filing of nominations has been extended by four days in Gurez Block of district Bandipora in Kashmir division in view of the fresh snowfall in the area.
The spokesman said for Phase-I in Kashmir division, 204 nominations have been filed for 64 Sarpanch Halqas and 1051 for 498 Panch Wards in four blocks of district Kupwara including, Keran, Ramhal, Tarathpora, Teetwal and Tanghdar; 18 nominations have been filed for 20 Sarpanch Halqas and 88 for 148 Panch Wards in three blocks of district Bandipora including Gurez, Bakhtoor and Tulail; 223 for 72 Sarpanch Halqas and 767 for 584 Panch Wards in five blocks of district Baramulla including Kunzer, Uri, Parenpillan, Noorkhan and Kandi-Belt of Rafiabad; 15 nominations for 15 Sarpanch Halqas and 28 for 105 Panch Wards in Gund block of district Ganderbal; 8 nominations for 5 Sarpanch Halqas and 10 for 45 Panch Wards in Khanmoh block of district Srinagar; 38 nominations for 26 Sarpanch Halqas and 128 for 222 Panch Wards in Khansahab block of district Budgam; 133 nominations for 23 Sarpanch Halqas and 298 for 179 Panch Wards in six blocks of district Kargil including Durbuk, SingayLalok, Kharu, Nyoma, Rong and Rupsho and 74 nominations for 34 Sarpanch Halqas and 217 for 242 Panch Wards in six blocks of district Leh including Durbuk, SingayLalok, Kharu, Nyoma, Rong and Rupsho.
He said in Jammu division, 143 nominations have been filed for 50 Sarpanch Halqas and 592 for 358 Panch Wards in five blocks of district Kishtwar including Dachhan, Bunjawah, Marwah, Padder and Warwan; 229 nominations for 52 Sarpanch Halqas and 700 for 369 Panch Wards in five blocks of district Doda including Bhallessa, Changa,Jakhyas, Chilli and Pangal; 101 nominations for 27 Sarpanch Halqas and 355 for 195 Panch Wards in two blocks of district Ramban including Ramsoo and Khari;196 nominations for 42 Sarpanch Halqas and 869 for 332 Panch Wards in four block of district Udhampur including Dudu-Basantgarh,Latti-Marothi, Panchari and Moungri; 135 nominations for 29 Sarpanch Halqas and 505 for 209 Panch wards in two blocks of district Kathua including Bani and Duggan, 137 nominations for 35 Sarpanch Halqas and 532 for 273 Panch Wards in two blocks district Rajouri including Manjakote and Panjgrain and 232 nominations for 53 Sarpanch Halqas and 827 for 419 Panch Wards in two blocks of district Poonch including Bufliaz and Surankote.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations for Phase-I is November 2 while polling and counting of votes would be held on November 17.