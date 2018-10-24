1.86 lakh candidates to appear in BOSE examinations

Srinagar, October 23:
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Examination (BOSE) is conducting annual examinations for 10th, 11th and 12th standards beginning October 24 in which 1.86 lakh candidates are appearing at 1702 centres across the valley.
Around 10212 exam staff is being deployed for the hassle-free conduct of the Boar examination.
55000 candidates are appearing for the 10th standard examination beginning October 24 at 541 centres, similarly, the 12th examination would commence from October 25 in which 69000 candidates are appearing at 622 centres and 11th examination will start from October 26 in which 62000 candidates are appearing at 539 centres across the Kashmir division.
The divisional administration has made elaborate arrangements for the hassle-free and transparent conduct of the examinations.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan impressed upon all the Deputy Commissioners in the division to ensure deployment of Magistracy and also make adequate security arrangements at all the examination centres.
It was said that restrictions under Section-144 of Cr.PC shall remain imposed around the exam centres to avoid public interference.
Khan also asked the Deputy Commissioners to make a contingency transport plan so that candidates do not face any inconvenience in reaching to their examination centres in case of any unfavourable situation. They were also asked to ensure the process of sensitization of the invigilating staff.
For safe housing of Question and Answer Papers, the Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Police Heads to create strong room at concerned police stations.
DCs will review all requisite arrangements with concerned officers on regular basis for the deployment of magistracy, police contingents, flying squads and other necessary arrangements.
Divisional Commissioners impressed upon the concerned to work in unison and adhere to the instructions in letter and spirit. He asked them to ensure all requisite facilities including heating system, electricity, washrooms, transportation and other necessary facilities are provided to the candidates for smooth conduct of the examinations.