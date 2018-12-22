About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

180 promotions confirmed in PHE, I&FC Deptts

Published at December 22, 2018 12:03 AM 0Comment(s)147views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 21:

 The PHE and I&FC Departments Friday ordered confirmation of the promotion of 180 Junior Engineers, who have been since placed against higher posts.
The promotions were cleared at the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting convened at JKPSC here today.
Secretary PHE, I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Members for Public Service Commission and other concerned officers were present at the meeting.
Farooq Shah said even the Chief Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers of I&FC and PHE Departments have been working as Incharge for decades. “Some engineers are on the verge of retirement but they are still technically JEs and some are already retired from the department,” he said.
The Department has now started finalizing the seniority lists of engineers at all levels and conduct regular DPCs to regularize the promotions.

 

