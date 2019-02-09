180 pilgrims stranded at IGI Airport land in Srinagar

Efforts on to facilitate people stuck due to closure of NH, cancellation of flights: Govt
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 9:
The Government is making all efforts in facilitating the passengers stuck at various places due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway as well as cancellation of flights, an official spokesman said.
He said the current spell of snow, rain and inclement weather in the state has also disrupted road as well as air services resulting in people getting stranded at various locations.
The spokesman said hundreds of Kashmiri pilgrims after performing Umrah at Saudi Arabia reached New Delhi but could not travel further because of cancellation of flights to Srinagar.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Governor Satya Pal Malik directed the administration for making alternate travel arrangements for all such people stranded at Srinagar and Delhi.
The Union Civil Aviation Ministry was requested seeking their help in taking stranded pilgrims back to Srinagar who had missed their flights because of non-operation of flights to valley.
On the request made by the state government, 180 passengers have been flown back in Air India Flight 2827 landed at Srinagar Airport later in the day and the remaining passengers are scheduled to fly back to Srinagar on Saturday.
All necessary arrangements including their stay in New Delhi has also been made by Air India.
The team of Resident Commissioner New Delhi is in constant touch with these people ensuring all possible help to them.
Since the matter came into the notice of the government, Advisor’s to Governor’s and Chief Secretary are continuously monitoring the steps taken in this regard and are being regularly informed of the progress in this regard.
They said that everything would be done to provide every kind of support to the people of the state stuck at Srinagar and in New Delhi because of the inclement weather.