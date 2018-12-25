About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

180 kg poppy straw seized from oil tanker, driver held in Samba

Published at December 25, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu, Dec 24:

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday seized 180 kilograms of poppy husk from an oil tanker in Samba district of the state.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the tanker at Tapyal village on Jammu-Pathankot highway and during its search found poppy straw concealed in one of its empty chambers, a police officer said.
The poppy straw was being smuggled to Punjab from Kashmir, he said.
The driver of the tanker, Karan Singh, a resident of Himachal Pardesh, was arrested and booked under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.
In a separate incident, police arrested a man, identified as Gulzar Ahmed alias Gaggu of Bari Brahmana from the Sarore area, after seizing 5 grams of heroin from his possession, he said.
He too was booked under the NDPS Act, the officer said.

 

