18-year-old youth electrocuted to death, four others injured in Beerwah

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A youth was electrocuted to death while four others sustained injuries on Friday in Bunpora Aripanthan area of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Reports said that five persons received serious injuries while they were trying to erect an electricity transmission pole in the area.

They said that the incident took place when the pole came in contact with a high voltage line.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Rafiq Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Muhammad, Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Mehraj u Din Bhat, Sonullah Bhat son of Ghulam Muhammad and Muhammad Rafiq Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir, all residents of Bunapora Aripathen.

The injured were immediately shifted to SDH Magam for treatment where from they have been referred to JVC Bemina hospital for advanced treatment.

However, one among the injured Shakeel Ahmad Dar (18) succumbed.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations initiated,” a police officer said.GNS

Deputy Commissioner Budgam Sehrish Asgar said that five persons were injured due to electrocution.

“Some people have been injured while erecting an electric pole in the morning today without informing the department. I urge everyone not to indulge in such hazardous activities themselves and take the assistance of the concerned departments,” DC said.

However, the residents alleged that despite repeated requests, the department officials didn’t turn up.

“We requested them (concerned department officials) time and again but nobody heard. As such, locals were forced to do what they did,” a local resident said. (GNS)

