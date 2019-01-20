18-year-old laborer dies in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
An 18-year-old laborer working with a contractor of Power Development Department died on Sunday, three days after he fell down from electric pole during restoration work in North Kashmir's Bandipora District.
Waseem Ahmad Reshi son of Abdul Ahad Reshi a resident of Lankreshipora fell from an electric pole when he was restoring electricity supply in Naz Colony area of Bandipora on Friday.
In the incident, he received serious head injuries and was immediately taken to District hospital Bandipora for treatment where from doctors referred him to SMHS Srinagar where he succumbed today.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahid Chuadray announced 4 lac compensation for the family of the deceased.