18-year-old boy goes missing at Kunzer

Published at December 29, 2018 01:14 AM 0Comment(s)348views

Family stages protest, seeks whereabouts


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla:

 Scores of people on Friday staged peaceful protests against disappearance of an eighteen-year-old boy in Kunzer area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Eyewitnesses said the family members and the relatives of Shakir Mushtaq Sheikh, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh who went missing on Thursday staged a protest in Kunzer area of Tangmarg and hampered vehicular movement on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
The family members said that Shakir—a resident of Turk Batpora hasn’t returned home after he left for his tuition classes yesterday on December 27.
“He used to return home from the tuition centre and computer institute by 5 pm every day. However, yesterday he did not return. We are left hapless. We want authorities to help us in tracing Shakir,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a relative. Meanwhile the family members alleged that police baton charged the protests and fired tear smoke shells on them.
Earlier, Police had sought help from the general public in tracing the missing student. A police spokesman said that Shakir—a class 10th student was dropped by his uncle at Kunzer market in morning for coaching at KAI institute but went missing after that. He said that a missing report in this matter has been lodged in police station Kunzer and investigation taken up.

