18-year-old among 2 die of swine flu at SKIMS, toll 4

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 29:
Two patients including an 18-year-old youth from Srinagar have died due to swine flu at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura taking the death toll to four this season.
Doctors at SKIMS said the two patients had been tested positive for influenza and were on the ventilator in the isolation ward for the past few days died on Friday.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said one of the two patients was an 18-year-old from Ahmed Nagar Srinagar while the other one was 65-year-old man from south Kashmir.
The viral infection returned to Kashmir in early October and the number of patients tested positive for the viral respiratory infection is increasing at the hospital.
He said since September this year, around 100 patients had been tested positive at the institute including 40 at microbiology laboratory and of them 29 were admitted and given treatment.
“This season with the two fresh deaths on Friday, the death toll due to swine flu this year has risen to four which is less compared to the previous year,” he said.
This season’s first death was reported at SKIMS in the first week of October when a 60-year-old man of Shopian died of the virus and the cases started pouring in after that.
However, Dr Jan said there was no need to panic as the hospital was fully prepared for any kind of virus.
“Things are better than last year. We have kept everything in place. Vaccines are available for people at the drug counters. Isolation wards are ready and we are well equipped to handle emergencies,” he said.
Few months back, SKIMS vaccinated the hospital employees, especially those who work in high-risk departments like Intensive Care Units (ICU) and emergency.
A senior doctor at SKIMS said that influenza was a seasonal flu and it would come every year.
“People should not take the anti-influenza drug unless prescribed by a doctor,” he said.
SKIMS has also issued a public advisory about seasonal influenza asking people to take preventive measures to avoid falling prey to any kind of infection.
Last year, Kashmir witnessed the highest number of deaths due to H1N1 influenza.
As per official figures, about 23 people died of swine flu in the Valley in 2017.
As per the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, which maintains the records of Swine flu cases across India under its Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the H1N1 influenza was detected for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir eight years back.
“In 2012, 2014 and 2016, no swine flu deaths were reported anywhere in the State,” IDSP data notes.
Before 2017 toll, the highest number of swine flu deaths was reported in 2015 when 20 people died of the flu in both divisions of Jammu Kashmir.
In 2011, the State witnessed 13 H1N1 cases and only one death was reported.
In 2013, 76 cases were detected and two died of H1N1 influenza.
In 2010, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the H1N1 influenza virus has moved into the post-pandemic period.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com