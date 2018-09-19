18 months on, post of Deputy Director dentistry lying vacant in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
Even as one and a half year has passed since the erstwhile Deputy Director (Dentistry), Dr Fayaz Ahmad got retired; the post is still lying vacant as the authorities have so far failed to appoint a new Deputy Director (Dentistry).
Sources told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the erstwhile Deputy Director (Dentistry), Dr Fayaz Ahmad got superannuation on Mar 31, 2017.
However, they said that the authorities have since then failed to appoint a new Deputy Director (Dentistry), thus leaving the dental department to lurch at large.
They said that though several names were put forth for the post but nothing has been done in this regard.
Reliable sources said that the authorities are claiming that the post is lying vacant due to the change in the rules.
However, they informed KNS that under the similar rules, Dr Girish was appointed as Deputy Director (Dentistry) in Jammu, thus putting the question mark on their claims.
“In case, the rules have been changed then how come the same post was filled in Jammu,” the dentists questioned, adding that the same post under the similar rules was kept vacant due to some unknown reasons.
The dentists urged the authorities to fill the vacant post at an earliest.
A top official while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that the post will be filled within a period of two weeks. (KNS)