18-month-old Hiba Kashmir’s new pellet victim

What was my daughter’s fault, cries mother
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Eighteen-month-old Hiba Nissar was with her mother inside their house at Kaprin village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district when pellets hit the infant in her right eye.
The youth were engaging government forces in stone pelting clashes at the village following the killing of six militants in the area. “Due to heavy tear gas shelling outside, we felt suffocating inside our house. As I opened the door of our kitchen, government forces fired 2-3 cartridges of pellets towards us. My daughter was hit by pellets,” said the victim’s mother Marsala Bano.
Amid sobs, Bano and her husband Nissar Ahmad are hoping for their infant’s recovery at SMHS hospital, Srinagar where Hiba underwent eye surgery.
“Maine kori kya oss kurmut (what was fault of my daughter), she is innocent and even cannot utter a single word,” Bano said while tears moist her cheeks.
Recalling the tragic moment, Bano says when pellets came through the door she rushed towards Hiba, but couldn’t save her from the pellets. “I too received pellets on my left hand,” she said adding that “her daughter became a victim of oppression.” Nissar was not home but on phone, he kept insisting his family not to venture out of the house after he heard about clashes in the village.
“Even forces have not spared my 18 months baby. We are witnessing bloodshed everyday and this cycle of violence must end,” said Nissar, a daily wage labor.
Hiba was only child of her age brought to the hospital on Sunday. Around 20 injured persons were brought to the SMHS hospital. Outside emergency operation theater volunteers were seen distributing fruits among the attendants, while some were getting ready for donating blood for the injured. An 8th standard student, whose skull has been hit by a bullet, was lying unconscious at ophthalmology ward of the Hospital.
Student Irfan Ahmad (name changed), who hails from Ghanzana village of Kulgam, was hit by bullet when he came out of his house, while government forces were chasing protesters in the village.
His cousin Taseer Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that forces fired indiscriminately towards people and one bullet hit Ahmad on the head. Same was the case of Aqib Ahmad lone from Naidigam area of Shopian, who was hit by bullet in his abdomen.
“India must think thousand times, why our youth are picking guns. Our mornings start with funerals and evenings with clashes, CASOs,” said Ab Majeed, a relative of Aqib. An official at SMHS Hospital said they have received 18 injured persons from South Kashmir. “Five have sustained bullet and 13 pellet injuries,” he said. One youth has been shifted to SKIMS for specialised treatment.
“Pellet victims may have to undergo multiple surgeries,” the official said. The clashes broke out in Kaprin area following the killing of six militants in a gunfight at Batagund village of Shopian district on Sunday. A civilian was also killed during clashes with government forces.