18 militants, 7 civilians, 6 forces personnel killed during 2018 in Bandipora

M T RasoolSrinagar:
At least 31 people including 18 militants, 6 army men and 6 civilians were killed in different militancy related incidents during the year 2018 across the north Kashmir’s district Bandipora.
According to police officials, 2018 was the “toughest year for forces. However they termed the year as “productive” as well.
“We have successfully neutralized militants across the district,” police officials told Rising Kashmir. “Now the militants have changed the strategy of operations in the district.”
13 persons including 6 forces personnel and 7 civilians were also injured while four infiltration bids were reported during the year. They informed that over six encounters also erupted during the year besides lunching 31 cordon and Search Operations across Bandipora during the year.
18 militants including two top Lashkar-i-Toiba commanders were killed during seven different encounters in the district, among the eighteen militants killed two were local residents of Hajin while five militants of other districts were killed in Sumlar area of Bandipora, eleven foreign militants were among the 18 militants killed during the year.
The militant and civilian killings were mostly reported from Hajin township of Bandipora known for the development of counterinsurgency or Ikhwan in the valley.
“Among the militants killed in year most were killed in Hajin rest in Gurez and Bandipora area, nearly eight were killed in Hajin area,” police sources said. According to details, Lashkari-e-Tioba, a militant outfit lost its three top commanders during the year.
Abu Musaib, operational commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Bandipora district besides Zargam and Mehmood were among the killed militants. According to officials figures over six forces personnel including two Major rank officers and two IAF Commandos were also killed during the year.
Seven other forces including four policemen were reported severely injured in the district. Seven civilians including a former Ikhwan Commnader were killed during separate incidents.
“Over four infiltration bids were reported during the year along the line of control in Gurez area,” they said.
They said that forces launched 16-day-long massive operation in Bandipora forest in June last year to trap 13 militants. They said that the most of the militants were killed during over seven different encounters across Hajin township which was once a bastion of renegades.
“Among the 18 militants killed during the year 10 got killed in Hajin,” they said. Over eight local youth joined militant ranks in the district during the year.
A top officer in army said that year 2018 was a difficult for them so far as growing militancy is concerned. He, however, said that they managed to contain the situation after changing the strategy.
“Earlier we were concerned about the growing militancy in the district.” He said. “We devised strategy of all security wings which lead to major success—when 6 militants including two commanders were killed in a brief encounter,” he claimed.
Police officials informed that they have succeeded in controlling the growing militancy in the district however changing strategy on part of militants has kept them on tenterhooks. They said that over five militants were still active in the area. Pertinently 27 people including 24 militants, 11 army men were killed in different Militancy related incidents during the year 2017. 15 persons including 9 troopers and 6 civilians were also injured while eight infiltration bids were reported during the year.