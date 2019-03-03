1765.3 mm snowfall received this year: MeT

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Kashmir has received record 1765.3 mm of snowfall in the first two months of 2019, reveals data prepared by the local Meteorological department.
According to the MeT, in January, the valley received 608.7 mm of snowfall while as in the month of February; Kashmir received 1156.6 mm of snowfall.
Srinagar recorded 209 mm of snowfall in the first two months of this year. While as Qazigund recorded 291.3 mm of snowfall, Pahalgam recorded 315.7 mm of snowfall, Kupwara 323.3 mm and Kokernag recorded 260.5 mm, Gulmarg recorded 365.5 mm of snowfall in January and February this year.
In January, Srinagar recorded 87 mm of snowfall, Qazigund recorded 96.4 mm, Pahalgam recorded 101.6 mm, Kupwara recorded 137.5 mm, Kokernag recorded 87.1 mm and Gulmarg recorded 99.1 mm of snowfall.
While as in February Srinagar recorded 122mm of snowfall. Qazigund recorded 194.9 mm, Pahalgam 214.1 mm, Kupwara 185.8 mm and Kokernag 173.4 and Gulmarg 266.4 mm of snowfall.
Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that Srinagar received a total of 87mm of snow against normal of 57mm which is 52% above normal. “In February, Srinagar received 122mm snow against 68mm which is 80 per cent more than the normal."
“It is overall good, for spring and summer season, especially for the irrigation and drinking purposes. This will also enhance health of our environment and glaciers,” he said.
This year, January and February received excess snowfall throughout the state,” said Lotus.
He said this year, February month has witnessed more snowfall of 122 mm in the last three years. While as January also received above normal snowfall of 87mm compared to last year which recorded only 1.2 mm.
According to the MeT data, in January, Srinagar recorded 1.2 mm of snowfall in 2018. However, in 2017, 162.3 mm. In 2016, 21.4 mm, in 2015 Srinagar recorded 5.6 mm of snowfall. In 2014, 86.9 mm. 58.7 mm in 2013, 60.2 in 2012, 54.2 in 2011 and 24.1 in 2010,”
In February, Srinagar recorded 44.7 mm snowfall in 2018, 97.2 in 2017 and 47.8 in 2016. However in 2015, Srinagar recorded 164.9 mm of snow and in 2014, 39.1 mm. 2013 recorded 111.9 mm of snowfall, 2012 recorded 78.7 mm , 2011 recorded 100.9mm and 2010, 88.9 mm of snowfall.