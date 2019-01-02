1755 Kanals of land belonging to SKUAST-K Manasbal under Army’s occupation

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 01:
Out of 2400 Kanals of land belonging to Mountain Livestock Research Institute (MLRI) of SKUAST-K in Manasbal Safapora, more than 1755 Kanals of land is under the unauthorised occupation of armed forces.
In a reply to Right to Information (RTI) filed by the RTI activist Shaakeb Shafi, the concerned Public Information Officer (PIO) has said, “Presently only 80.625 acres, (645.000067 Kanals) are under our (MLRI) occupation as a major portion of land is occupied by Armed Forces.”
As per the official figures, 2400 kanals land was transferred to SKUAST-K on 01-10-1982 vide notification number 381 dated 18-09-1982.
The RTI activist had sought information of the number of Kanals of land under institute, number of years passed and the date on which land had been taken on the lease.
PIO said, “Land was not taken on lease but was transferred from Animal Husbandry Department to the University.”
However, apart from land issue, there are 139 cattle heads which are fostered by 82 employees including 5 teaching staff and 77 non-teaching staff.
“There are total 82 employees working in this institute in which 5 are teaching and rest 77 are non-teaching staff. Of 77 non-teaching staff, 59 are permanent employees while as 18 are daily wagers or contractual employees,” PIO replied.
The information officer has further furnished that there are 139 cattle heads including 61 cows, 30 heifers and 48 claves.
The applicant has also sought information regarding the milk generated per day and its further consumption (usage).
In a reply, the respondent said that the average milk produced per day in this institute is 321.45 litres during the current financial year.
The milk is sold to the general public and part of it is supplied to ATIC SKUAST-K Shalimar for further disposal, PIO said adding, “Revenue generated from milk during current financial year till November end 2018 was Rs 26.5 lakh.”