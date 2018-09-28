1750 candidates qualify KAS (Prelims) exam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Thursday declared the result of the prestigious J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2018.
The result was declared in a record time of 10 days as the said examination was conducted throughout the State on 16 September 2018.
According to JKPSC Controller Examinations, Khalid Majeed, the result was approved at the 27thExtraordinary Meeting of the Commission held here this evening under the chairmanship of Latief-uz-Zaman Deva, Chairman JKPSC.
He said 1750 candidates have qualified for J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2018, against 70 vacancies, in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (Gazetted) Service and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service, referred by the General Administration Department in May 2018.
Khalid said 35977 candidates had applied for appearing in the CCE, out of which 25188 candidates appeared in both the papers whereas 186 candidates had appeared partially.
He said as per the rules, 1750 candidates have been declared as successful which is 25 times the number of vacancies referred under each category including the reserved categories.
Khalid said the CCE Mains is scheduled to be held in February/March, 2019 as per the notification already issued in May, 2018.
The result in respect of the successful candidates is available on the official website of the Commission.
The aspiring candidates have hailed the JKPSC Chairman for ensuring declaration of the result in shortest possible time.