17,45,436 children administered polio drops in JK, say health officials

March 11, 2019 |

Nearly 17,45,436 children were administered anti polio drops at established booths across Jammu and Kashmir on National Immunization Day 2019 (Polio Ravivaar), police said on Sunday.

National Immunization Day 2019 (Polio Ravivaar), 10th March was inaugurated by Principal Secretary to Government, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, at Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu in presence of other Officers of the Department.

Dr. Arun Sharma, Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization J&K welcomed all the Participants and reiterated the resolve of the Department to continue all the efforts to keep the State polio free.

In their address Dr. Samir Mattoo, Director Health Services Jammu and Sh. Bhupinder Kumar (IAS), Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K appreciated the Department of Family Welfare J&K for planning the NID Round.

Speaking on the occasion, Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to Government Health & Medical Education Department, J&K urged all the officers and officials to continue working hard as the neighbouring countries still have wild polio cases and we should mobilize all the resources to keep polio at bay and continue to participate in the pulse polio Immunization campaigns so that immunity of our children remains high.

Similarly, in respect of Kashmir Division, the campaign was kicked off by Dr.Shahid Choudhary (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in presence of Dr.Kunzes Dolma, Director Health Services Kashmir/ officials of the Department at JLNM Hospital Srinagar.

A targeted population of more than 20 lakh children from 0-5 years will be administered polio drops. In the first day there was booth activity and on 2nd and 3rd day teams will be visiting houses for coverage of leftouts and dropouts. A total of 11527 booths with 46108 trained health workers all over the state are deployed to man the booths and hold door to door campaign along with 200 mobile and 200 transit teams. Adequate quantity of pulse polio doses (vaccine) has been kept available at the designated booths of the States.

For next two days i.e. 11th & 12th March, the door to door campaign shall continue in the state and efforts will be made to achieve 100 per cent immunization of the children across the state.

