1716 candidates in fray for 590 Sarpanch Halqas, 6689 for 4546 Panch wards

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 18:
For the Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls, 1716 candidates are in the fray for 590 Sarpanch Halqas and 6689 candidates for 4546 Panch wards across the State after scrutiny of nominations.
Voting and counting for Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 1st December 2018.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, for Phase-VI, 19 candidates are in the fray for 15 Sarpanch Halqas and 81 candidates for 107 Panch wards in district Bandipora; 19 candidates for 24 Sarpanch Halqas and 21 for 188 Panch Halqas in district Baramulla; 52 candidates for 24 Sarpanch Halqas and 144 for 18 Panch wards in district Ganderbal; 10 candidates for 9 Sarpanch Halqas and 22 for 79 Panch wards in district Srinagar; 25 candidates for 25 Sarpanch Halqas and 110 for 181 Panch wards in district Budgam; 6 candidates for 29 Sarpanch Halqas and 8 for 229 Panch wards in district Pulwama; 5 candidates for 11 Sarpanch Halqas and 17 for 91 Panch wards in district Shopian; 32 candidates for 38 Sarpanch Halqas and 72 for 302 Panch wards in district Kulgam; 65 candidates for 52 Sarpanch Halqas and 180 for 382 Panch wards in district Anantnag; 195 candidates for 47 Sarpanch Halqas and 683 for 329 Panch wards in district Doda; 70 candidates for 18 Sarpanch Halqas and 263 for 136 Panch wards in district Ramban; 228 candidates for 47 Sarpanch Halqas and 809 for 367 Panch wards in district Udhampur; 76 candidates for 21 Sarpanch Halqas and 383 for 181 Panch wards in district Reasi; 263 candidates for 54 Sarpanch Halqas and 954 for 420 Panch wards in district Kathua; 149 candidates for 36 Sarpanch Halqas and 672 for 284 Panch wards in district Samba; 208 candidates for 50 Sarpanch Halqas and 990 for 406 Panch wards in district Jammu; 195 candidates for 58 Sarpanch Halqas and 797 for 416 Panch wards in district Rajouri and 99 candidates for 32 Sarpanch Halqas and 483 for 268 Panch wards in district Poonch.
According to the CEO, for Phase-II, 1038 candidates are in the fray for 468 Sarpanch Halqas and 4165 candidates for 3610 Panch wards for which voting and counting is scheduled be held on 20 November 2018.
For Phase-III, 1371 candidates are in the fray for 553 Sarpanch Halqas and 5426 candidates for 4279 Panch wards across the State for which voting and counting is scheduled be held on 24 November 2018.
For Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls, 1382 candidates are in the fray for 531 Sarpanch Halqas and 5201 candidates for 4140 Panch wards across the State. Voting and counting for Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 27 November 2018.
For the Phase-V of Panchayat Polls, 1209 candidates are in the fray for 541 Sarpanch Halqas and 4723 candidates for 4297 Panch wards across the State. Voting and counting for Phase-V of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 29 November 2018.