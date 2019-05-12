About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

17 youth detained in Tral village

More than a dozen youth were detained for last two days in a village from Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Locals informed that government forces detained around 17 youth from Syed Abad Pastuna village of Aripal tehsil.

A police official said that some youth have been detained for questioning in connection with stone pelting incidents on polling staff in the area on May 6.

;