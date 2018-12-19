About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

17-year-old Kulgam teenager becomes third cricketer from Kashmir to be picked at IPL auction

Published at December 19, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Seventeen-year-old Rasikh Salaam Dar of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district has been bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL auction in Jaipur.

"17-year-old prodigy from Jammu and Kashmir, Rasikh Dar, will be a part of our squad," Mumbai Indians tweeted.  

Dar, a right arm quick, was picked at the base price of Rs 20 lakh on Tuesday.

He made debut in Vijay Hazare trophy this year besides attended Mumbai Indians trials in October.

Dar has become the third cricketer from Kashmir to have been picked by an IPL franchise.

The first cricketer from the valley to feature in IPL is the state team captain Parvez Rasool.

The second cricketer to be picked by an IPL franchise is Manzoor Dar. He was signed by Kings XI Punjab ahead of 2018 IPL.

 

Picture source: Mumbai Indian Twitter hande

