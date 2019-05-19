17-year-old girl dies of electrocution in Sumbal Bandipora

May 19, 2019 | M T Rasool

A 17-year-old girl died after she received electric shock at her home in Markundal area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday morning.



An official confirmed that Samiya Bano (17) Daughter of Abdul Rasheed received an electric shock when she came in contact with a live wire inside her home at Markundal area of Sumbal. She was immediately taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.



After completing all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to her relatives for last rites, he added.



A case has been registered and further investigations taken up, the official said.



Meanwhile locals in the area have accused PDD department of repairing uncovered electric lines in the area.



They said that most of the transmission line network in the area is either uncovered or low lying live wires posing threat to human life.