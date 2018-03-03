17 security men among 25 killed in Pak firing in Poonch in 13 months

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, March 2:
At least 25 people including 17 security men were killed in cross-LoC firing and shelling along the frontiers in Poonch district in last 13 months.
Official source said in last 13 month, 25 persons including 17 security men were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops in Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Gulpur, Khari Karmara and Mandi areas along the LoC in Poonch district.
They said 67 persons including 34 security men were also injured in the Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling from January 2017 to Feb 2018.
Sources said due to cross border firing in Poonch, a civilian was killed and five others injured in 2014, 8 civilians were killed and 3 injured in 2015 and 7 security men were killed and 12 injured in 2016.
Meanwhile, an army official said Pakistani army once again violated the border ceasefire along the LoC during night in Balakote and Mankote sectors of Poonch district.
The firing started at about 12:25 am in Balakote, Sandote, Sohala, Bosani and other areas of Balakote sector in Poonch.
“The Pakistan army targeted army positions and civilian areas with mortar shells,” the official said.
He said the army men also effectively returned the fire.
In the cross-LoC shelling, house of one Mohammad Faiz son of Bagh Hussain was damaged in Sandote area of Balakote.
0 Comment(s)