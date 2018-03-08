About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

17 protesters died of pellet gun injuries in JK in 2016-17: Govt

PTI

New Delhi, Mar 7

Seventeen protesters died of pellet gun injuries in Jamu and Kashmir in the past two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also said that two force personnel were killed by protesters in the Valley in 2016. As many as 13 protesters were killed in 2016 when security forces used pellet guns to thwart the agitators while four other protesters were killed in 2017, he said.
The minister in a written reply also said the government has constituted an expert committee on July 26, 2016 to explore other possible alternatives to pellet guns as non-lethal weapons.
"The recommendations of the committee have been taken into account by the government for appropriate implementation.
"Accordingly, various measures such as using PAVA-Chilli (Shells and Grenades), STUN-LAC (Shells and Grenades) and Tear Smoke Shells are used to disperse the unlawful violent protesters before the use of pellet guns," he said.

 

