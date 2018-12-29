17 new flood management projects for JK on anvil

New Delhi:
The Ministry of Water Resources Government of India on Friday said that it would soon sanction seventeen new Flood Management projects for Jammu and Kashmir.
The information was given to Secretary PHE, I&FC Farooq Ahmad Shah during his meeting with union Secretary for Water Resources, UP Singh.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Kashmir and other senior officers of the state.
During the meeting, union secretary also assured release of balance cost of Rs. 173 crore for 8 projects sanctioned under 11th five year plan for J&K.
Earlier, threadbare discussions were held regarding the upcoming flood Management projects in the state and the progress achieved so far.
Farooq Ahmad Shah briefed the union Secretary about the flood protection measures taken by the state government and also apprised him about the progress of ongoing projects.
It was given out that additional amount of Rs 40 crore will be released in the next week for Jhelum Flood Management Projects.
Union Secretary stated that the second phase of the project for which WAPCOS will produce DPRs within three days, shall be put on fast track. He said Rs 1600 crore for 2nd phase Jhelum-Tawi Recovery project would be released subsequently.
The meeting was informed that out of Rs 889.40 Crore for ongoing 27 approved projects, Rs 308.53 crore has already been released while remaining amount will be released very soon.
Singh directed the officers to complete the projects by the end of this financial year and assured every possible support from the central government.