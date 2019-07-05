About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 05, 2019 | Agencies

17 new DySPs posted, 34 DySPs transferred

As many as 17 new in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) were posted while an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was among 35 officers, who were transferred in the state police department.

A police spokesperson said that consequent upon their placement as in-charge DySP, 17 officers are adjusted with immediate effect.

