17 killed, 16 injured Kishtwar accident

Guv announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia relief, Rs 50000 aid for injured
Imran ShahKishtwar, Sept 14:
Atleast 17 passengers were killed and 16 others wounded, some of them critically, when a mini-bus plunged into Chenab River in Kishtwar district on Friday .
Police said driver of mini-bus bearing registration number JK17-0663 lost control of the vehicle near Drabadan-Thakraie road at Tahgatan area and it fell into 250 feet deep gorge into Chenab river.
After the mishap, locals, police, civil and army men rushed to the spot to rescue the people and shift them to hospital.
The rescue teams retrieved bodies of 16 passengers and shifted 17 injured to the hospital.
About 33 passengers including driver and conductor were on board when the mini-bus met road mishap.
Police said eleven critically injured persons were referred to GMC Jammu Hospital for advanced treatment while one of the critically injured succumbed in Jammu hospital, taking the death toll to 17.
Jammu-based Army spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said the Indian Air Force had pressed a MI-V5 chopper into service and airlifted eight critically injured victims from Kishtwar to Jammu.
Three other injured were evacuated by a Pawan Hans chopper.
The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed son of Abdul Aziz, Mohd Yousf son of Maqbool Rather, Akther Hussain son of Mohd Ramzan, Majeeda Begum wife of Ghulam Hussain, Tariq Hussain son of Ghulam Hussain Khandy, Ghulam Mohidin son of Ghulam Rasool Rather, Gidhari Lal son of Diya Ram, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh son of Ali Shah and others.
The injured were identified Lal Sing son of Phulail Singh of Thakrai, Abdullah son of Rehman Sheikh of Banana Keshwan, Abdul Rashid son of Subhan Sheikh of Sirgwadi, Kuldeep Singh son of Mohinder Singh of Thakrai, Ismail son of Mangu of Sirgwadi, Shazia Begum wife of Abdul Latief of Banana Keshwan, Yousuf son of Bahar Naik of Sarwan, Irfan son of Mohd Shafi of Keshwan, Baby Aisa daughter of Ghulam Nabi of Sarwan, Baby Waseem Raja son of Nazir Ahmed of Sirgwadi, Sayda Begum wife of Abdul Rashid of Keshwan, Mukhta Begum wife of Habibullah of Ghat in Doda, Abdullah Sheikh son of Rehman Sheikh of Keshwan, Sakeena Begum wife of Tariq Hussain of Dedpath, Mudasir son of Mohd Ayoub of Bunjwah, Shabnam daughter of Habibullah of Ghat in Doda, Azhar Hussain son of Mohi Din of Keshwan, and Tariq Hussain son of Shabir Ahmed of Dedpath.
This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month.
While 13 people were killed when their cab plunged into a gorge on August 21, seven persons were killed and 12 others injured when two vehicles were hit by boulders a day earlier.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar district when a minibus carrying passengers fell into the Chenab river.
In his message, Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. He has wished speedy recovery to those injured in this accident.
Governor has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia relief for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to each of those injured in this accident. He has directed for providing free medical treatment to the injured in government hospitals.