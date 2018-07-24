17 hurt in clashes during CASO in Kulgam

Shafat MirKulgam, July 23:
At least seventeen protesters were injured, one of them critically, after people clashed with forces during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Qaimoh area of Kulgam district on Monday.
Troops had laid siege in Lone Mohalla locality of Qaimoh, a day after three militants were killed in an adjacent Wani Mohalla locality during a brief encounter yesterday.
As forces were siege in the area after receiving inputs about presence of militants there, hundreds of locals, mostly youth, took to roads and pelted stones on them.
The force personnel retaliated by firing pellets and tear smoke shells, causing injuries to over a dozen protestors.
“Seventeen injured youth were brought to our hospital. Most of them had pellet injuries while one of the injured was hit by a tear smoke shell on his face,” said a doctor at PHC Qoimoh.
He said five injured were referred to District Hospital Anantnag out of which three had pellet injuries in left eye, one was hit with pellets in right eye and another had tear shell injury in face.
A critically injured youth identified as Raqib Ahmad Wagay of Ghat Redwani area was referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.
According to doctors, he was operated in SMHS hospital and his condition continues to be critical.
The clashes between the forces and youth continued till evening.
Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed to mourn the killing of three militants killed in the gunfight yesterday.
Police had claimed that the slain militants were involved in abduction and killing of a policeman few days back.