17% drug addicts have memory loss, convulsions: SHRC report

April 07, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Nearly sixteen per cent of addicts fall prey to diseases including memory loss and convulsions, a data compiled at by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) revealed.

The SHRC collected the data two major drug de-addiction centres in summer capital, Srinagar in Kashmir.

According to the study report, ‘An empirical analysis of drug addiction in Kashmir Valley’ conducted by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), states that at least 16.5 per cent of drug addict youth suffer from memory loss and convulsions like diseases.

This information was given by 63 respondents (drug addicts) out of a total 200 who were admitted in SMHS and PCR drug de-addiction centres after when they were asked consequences and health issues after consuming drugs.

In a report, it was stated that drug addiction leads to overall health problems of the one who uses drugs. “As far as our study is concerned that about 63 drug users suffer from different diseases due to drug abuse,” it reads.

“17 drug abusers suffer from memory loss which is the biggest loss of human capital so for our economy is concerned as the majority of them are the youths and about 16 persons suffer from convulsions,” reveals the study.

It is pertinent to mention that the Commission said that the data revealed was based on the survey conducted in two major drug de-addiction centres in PCR and SMHS where 200 drug addicts (100 from each de-addiction centre) from In-Patient Department (IPD) and Out Patient Department (OPD) were asked reasons of consuming drugs and its consequences.

About 4 out of these 63 drug addicts (i.e. 6.34 percent) suffer from respiratory problems like emphysema, severe cough etc.

According to the report, the number of people who suffer from Hepatitis C (HCV ) is 5. and the liver was found to have been infected in at least 9 drug users.

According to the report, one patient was diagnosed with physical weakness; two with weak-eye-sight; one with kidney problem; two with liver dysfunction; one ulcers; five HCV ; one HIV ; two BPAD; three with dizziness, headaches (migraine); one palpitations; 17 patients with memory loss; 16 with convulsions; two with bleeding from mouth; two from indigestion; two from erectile dysfunction and one with jaundice.