17 BJP candidates contesting from Srinagar

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 9:
At least 17 candidates of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will be contesting the second phase of Urban Local Body (ULB) elections from Srinagar.
Out of these 17 candidates, four female candidates are contesting elections from Alochibagh, Qamarwari, Munawarabad and Syed Ali Akbar areas. In addition, three Kashmiri Pandits are in the fray on BJP ticket from Karanagar, Fateh Kadal and Syed Ali Akbar areas.
These candidates will be contesting elections on Srinagar ward numbers from 18 to 21 and ward no 23, 25, ward no 25 to 30 and 32 to 37.
The areas where BJP candidates are in the fray include Solina, Sheikh Dawood colony, Basant Bagh , Fateh kadal, Alochibagh, Ziarat Batamaloo, karanagar, Bemina East , Bemina West , NundReshi colony, Syed Ai Akbar, Parimpora, Zainakote, Mirgund, Tankipora, and Munwarabad areas of Srinagar district.
Meanwhile, 20 candidates of Congress Party will contest the elections in ward no 18 to 37 in district Srinagar. Congress, however, has no candidates in Fateh Kadal and Munawarabad.
In the second phase of the Urban Local Bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, over 1,000 candidates will participate.
The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said.
They said 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,095 contestants are in the fray for the polls.
Out of 1,095 candidates, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley. They said no polling will take place at 70 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.