June 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

166 SPOs appointed in Poonch to strengthen security grid

Police have appointed 166 special police officers to strengthen the security grid in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday.
The police department in Poonch selected the candidates and an approval has been given by the police headquarters for their appointment, they said.
The appointments of the SPOs are aimed to strengthen the security grid in the border district, they said.

