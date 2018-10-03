164 health centres operate from ‘unsafe’ rented buildings

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 02:
At least 164 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and New Type Primary Health Centres (NTPHCs) are functioning in rented buildings in Kashmir, officials said Tuesday.
This is contrary to the claims of the government of streamlining healthcare facilities.
An official in the health department said there are 164 PHCs and NTPHCs especially in the peripheries which have no buildings and continue to operate from rented accommodation.
“Many rented buildings aren’t safe to be used for health facilities. At many places, the facilities are being provided at residential houses. Primary healthcare is the backbone of healthcare but it is still in a mess,” he said.
In 2014, at least 371 sub-centres were upgraded to NTPHCs.
In total 641 NTPHCs have been announced over the past a decade and a half but a majority of them are yet to be made functional.
“Only names were changed. There are infrastructure and manpower problems. This is why we see a huge rush of patients at district and sub-district hospitals and huge referral at tertiary care facilities,” he said.
According to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), a PHC acts as a referral unit for six sub-centres but at grassroots, many PHCs are not even properly working.
Quoting NFHS results, 78 percent pregnant women deliver in a public health facility in J&K.
Despite that the State has ignored the plight of many people who crave for primary health.
According to the norms, a PHC should have two doctors, one dental surgeon and 17 paramedical staff which includes clerks and driver but at many PHC only a single doctor is posted.
Last year, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) released a report which makes it clear that efforts to strengthen healthcare system in the State were not adequate.
It cited examples of over 371 sub-centres which were accorded sanction by the State government for upgrading NTPHCs but only nomenclature has been changed.
A latest report on manpower audit in health and medical education department has noted that there is a deficiency of 222 PHCs and 1336 sub-centres despite existing facilitates, presenting a grim picture of healthcare.
Deputy Director Planning Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Malik Suheel said they were struggling to streamline the issues of buildings stating that they face land issues as they have no provision for compensation to the owner.
“Whenever a PHC is sanctioned there must be free land available for the building. We also don’t get land compensation due to which we don’t propose constructions,” he said.
Suheel said there were around 20 primary health centres which have land available.
“We are processing the construction to avoid patient sufferings,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risisngkashmir.com