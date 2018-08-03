161 young personnel join Ladakh scouts regiment

Srinagar:
An impressive passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh today to mark the entry of 161 well trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as young personnel.
The ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army, was reviewed by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Col of the Regt JAK RIF & Ladakh Scouts as the Chief Guest and was attended by a spectrum of military dignitaries, War Heroes of the Regiment and parents of the recruits.
The Young Soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the Nation. The Reviewing Officer congratulated them for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the Nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He also congratulated the parents to have motivated their wards to join the Regiment and complimented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and sacrifice while upholding sovereignty of the Nation in Ladakh.