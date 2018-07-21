161 appliances among differently-abled children

Anantnag, July 20
District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik today inaugurated two-day distribution cum Fitment Camp at DIET, Anantnag.
The camp is being organized by Education Department, Anantnag under Inclusive Education (IE) component of SSA.
Among others present on the occasion include Joint Director Education South Kashmir I/C Chief Education Officer, & I/C Principal DIET, Anantnag, Dr Nasir Ahmad Lone, ZEOs of Achabal, Ashmuqam, Anantnag, Bidder, Bijbehara, Doru, Mattan, Qazigund, Shangus, Srigufwara, Vailo & Verinag Headmasters, Teachers a large number of differently abled children & their parents /guardians.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC, stressed upon the need to facilitate the differently abled children by way of education, empowerment and to provide assistance so that they can excel in different fields of life.
The I/C CEO highlighted the achievements and roll of the department in providing aid and assistance to the differently abled children and said that during 2017 five-day workshops was held on multiple disability, reader allowances to Blind allowances in January, 2018 distribution of hearing aids on 23-03-2018, five-day workshop on Braille during May, 2018. He further stated that various tests including low vision, hearing impairment, speech & language disability, Locomotor disability, mental illness, spectrum disorder, leprosy, muscular dystrophy, intellectual disability, sickle cell disease etc were conducted by the department.
The DDC on the occasion distributed 161 aids and appliances among the differently abled children which include 12 wheel chairs, 50 orthosis, 43 MSIED Kit, 34 hearing aids, 03 Elbow crutch, 06 CP chairs, 01 BK Prosthesis, 06 Rollator, 03 Tri Cycle, 01 U/L hearing aid and 01 walking stick children of the 12 education zones which include 12 children from Achabal, 10 from Ashmuqam, 19 from Anantnag, 10 from Bidder, 09 from Bijbehara, 13 from Doru, 19 from Mattan, 20 from Qazigund, 25 from Shangus, 16 from Srigufwara, 01 from Vailoo & 07 children from Verinag zone.