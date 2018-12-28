16000 households to be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme in B’pora

Bandipora, December 27:
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary Thursday convened a meeting to review the progress of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) at Mini-secretariat Bandipora.
The meeting discussed threadbare the progress of the registration of beneficiaries and mobilization of the beneficiaries by the field staff for the implementation of the project.
It was given out in the meeting that there are 16000 households identified under Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 consisting of about 93893 individuals who are entitled to be covered under the scheme in the district.
Giving the progress of the registration process, the meeting was informed that 26807 beneficiaries have been enrolled so far including 13494 in Bandipora block, 10726 beneficiaries in Hajin block and 1836 in Gurez block.
The meeting discussed threadbare the bottlenecks in the registration process and on spot directions were passed to provide all requisite facilities to the field staff and CSC operators to ensure that the households are enrolled at earliest.
Dr Choudhary directed the officials of Health Department to launch awareness campaigns in rural areas at a grassroots level besides involving local elders to inform the beneficiaries to enroll at earliest.
He said Ayushman Bharat scheme is targeted at poor, deprived rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers' families and entitles beneficiaries to a defined Health cover of Rs 5 lac per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
He also emphasized upon CSC operators to take the registration process on priority so that target is achieved at earliest.
The meeting was informed that 120 Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Khidmat centers across the district are currently enrolling beneficiaries under the scheme.