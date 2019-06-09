160 Himayat trainees get job offers

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKSRLM organised a Job Fair at ICA Himayat training Centre in Sarore with an aim to make best talent available to the industry across various verticals. The fair gave an opportunity to place skill candidates in various trades access to career options available in various leading organizations under one roof.

More than 18 reputed companies including Lemon tree hotels, Jammu Motors, Havells India Pvt Ltd, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Reliance Digital, Teleperformance participated & offered jobs in different sectors like Telemarketing, Banking and Finance, Retail, Front office, Automobiles, Hotel & Tourism etc.

410 candidates participated in the Job Fair out of which 160 candidates were offered appointments by the Employers with salary range of Rs 1.20 lakhs per annum to Rs 2.16 per annum marking an important event for the participating trained candidates.

Kapil Sharma, Chief operating officer, Himayat Mission Management Unit felicitated the employers & asked them to engage maximum number of HIMAYAT trainees in their respective organisations. The offer letters were also distributed to the selected candidates on this occasion.